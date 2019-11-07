Enforcement team seizes single-use plastics, imposes `1.70 lakh fine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An enforcement team comprising of officials from VMC, revenue, police and commercial taxes department carried out surprise checks on Wednesday at ready made and wholesale clothing stores still giving polythene carry bags to customers.

As part of their inspection, the teams inspected shops at Pulipativari Veedhi and Bhavanarayana, imposed penalties of `30,000 on them and seized around one tonne of single use plastics from them. The team later on proceeded to Kalanikethan showroom and PVP mall on MG Road and came to know that the traders are still following the old practice of giving polythene carry bags to customers. The Kalanikethan saree showroom was fined `1 lakh, while cloth stores in PVP mall had to shelve `40,000 as penalties.