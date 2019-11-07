Home Cities Vijayawada

Group-I Mains scheduled for Dec postponed 

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed Group-I (Mains) examinations scheduled to be held from  December 12 to 23. 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed Group-I (Mains) examinations scheduled to be held from  December 12 to 23. The examinations are likely to be held after Sankranthi and the revised dates will be announced on November 13. Commission officials have cited “administrative matters” as reason for postponing the examinations. 

The APPSC released the notification for the recruitment of 169 posts under Group 1 services on December 31, 2018. Of the total 169 posts, 44 are carry forward posts and 125 are fresh recruitments. On May 26, the APPSC conducted Group 1 prelims and of the 1,14,473 candidates applied, 59,200 have appeared for the examination. Through prelims, 8,341 candidates have been shortlisted for Group-1 Mains.

Based on the decisions taken at the All Indian Public Services Commissions meeting, APPSC has introduced aptitude test, a subject to test mental ability of the candidates, to the existing General studies paper in Group 1 Mains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp