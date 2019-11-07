Group-I Mains scheduled for Dec postponed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed Group-I (Mains) examinations scheduled to be held from December 12 to 23. The examinations are likely to be held after Sankranthi and the revised dates will be announced on November 13. Commission officials have cited “administrative matters” as reason for postponing the examinations.

The APPSC released the notification for the recruitment of 169 posts under Group 1 services on December 31, 2018. Of the total 169 posts, 44 are carry forward posts and 125 are fresh recruitments. On May 26, the APPSC conducted Group 1 prelims and of the 1,14,473 candidates applied, 59,200 have appeared for the examination. Through prelims, 8,341 candidates have been shortlisted for Group-1 Mains.

Based on the decisions taken at the All Indian Public Services Commissions meeting, APPSC has introduced aptitude test, a subject to test mental ability of the candidates, to the existing General studies paper in Group 1 Mains.