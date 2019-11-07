Home Cities Vijayawada

Guv orders probe into job fraud by private agency

After receiving the probe report, the Governor took the issue seriously and directed Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take action. 

Published: 07th November 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday took a serious view of some unscrupulous persons collecting money from poor unemployed youth by promising jobs in the Raj Bhavan and directed Vijayawada city police to take stringent action against the guilty.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, a complaint received by the Governor alleged that some staff members of M/s Sumati Corporate Services Pvt.Ltd, an outsourcing agency, collected money from nine persons promising permanent jobs in the Raj Bhavan as office sub-ordinates, receptionists and attenders.Following directions from the Governor, his secretary conducted a probe and found that supervisory staff of the agency indeed collected money from nine outsourcing employees. After receiving the probe report, the Governor took the issue seriously and directed Vijayawada city Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to take action. 

“The Governor ordered immediate legal and criminal action against the agency and the persons responsible for the commission of this illegal act. As per the instructions, the Governor’s secretariat has initiated proceedings against the agency and police launched a probe to book the culprits,” a release from the Raj Bhavan said. Also, three persons were called for questioning  by Central Crime Station police.

