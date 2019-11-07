Hoteliers in city to log out from Swiggy on Nov 11

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Hotel Owners Association has decided to log out all restaurants in its purview from the leading online food portal-Swiggy indefinitely from November 11 in protest against high commission, ranging from 18 to 25 per cent being charged by the company in the city. A decision in this regard was taken by the association during a meeting held in the city here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, association president P Ravi Kumar said that almost a year and a half ago, Swiggy entered an agreement with 220 restaurants under the association’s purview to jointly conduct business. Initially, the portals charged zero commission but is now pressing restaurant owners to pay 25 per cent commission which is practically not feasible, he said.