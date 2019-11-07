Lakshmi Parvathi named Telugu Akademi chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued an order appointing Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, as the chairperson of Telugu Akademi on Wednesday. Lakshmi Parvathi played an important role in the YSRCP, right from its inception. She completed her education in Telugu Literature from Telugu University in Hyderabad.

She authored a few books including ‘A Biography of NT Rama Rao’ and two novels ‘Abhigna’ and ‘Vaidhehi’. After her marriage with NT Rama Rao, she was active in politics and after his demise, she started her own party NTR Telugu Desam Party (Lakshmi Parvathi) and stressfully contested the 1996 by-elections from Patapatnam in Srikakulam district. She later joined the Congress. When Jagan Mohan Reddy formed YSRC after the demise of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she joined the breakaway Congress party.