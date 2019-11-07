Home Cities Vijayawada

LV hands over CS charge, goes on one-month leave

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Chief Minister’s Office, which is expected to appoint a new chief secretary soon.

 VIJAYAWADA:  Two days after his removal as the chief secretary, senior IAS officer LV Subramanyam on Wednesday handed over the charge to Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad. Soon after handing over the baton, Subramanyam, instead of taking charge of his new posting as the Director General of AP Human Resources Development Institute (APHRDI), is learnt to have gone on a leave of absence for one month. 

The 1983-batch IAS officer, who is set to attain superannuation on April 30, 2020, not reporting for the new role in Bapatla lends credence to the speculation that he may be looking at central deputation. It is being widely speculated that Subramanyam, whose removal came two days after he issued a memo to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash for ‘misconduct and insubordination’, may be given a role in the Centre. While the former chief secretary has applied for leave for now, if or not he would seek an extension of leave after December 6 remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Chief Minister’s Office, which is expected to appoint a new chief secretary soon. Reports claim that the names of 1984-batch IAS Nilam Sawhney and 1985-batch officer Sameer Sharma, both on central deputation, are being considered for the post.

Prime minister admires Andhra Pradesh
Soon after taking over as the in-charge CS, Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Wednesday participated in a video conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief secretaries through PRAGATI (the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) on various development projects in 16 States.

The PM reviewed various programmes, progress in National Agriculture Market platform, infrastructure connectivity projects and intra-state transmission system in eight renewable energy rich states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion, PM Modi reportedly appreciated AP for the fast completion of Vemagiri Transmission Project in East Godavari.

