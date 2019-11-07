Home Cities Vijayawada

Mekapati quashes Reliance, Adani backing out reports

Representative from the government would be meeting the Reliance Group to sort out the land and other related issues,” Goutham Reddy explained.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:25 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Quashing a few media reports that claimed that Adani and Reliance groups had backed out from its promise, made during the TDP regime, of investing in Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy clarified that both the projects were at different stages of administrative allotments. The minister issued a statement on Wednesday terming the reports of the big-ticket firms exiting as ‘unfounded and untrue’. 

He explained that the government was in the process of “correcting the mistakes” committed by the previous TDP government in land allotment for Reliance Group. “A writ petition was filed by farmers with regard to the 136 acres allotted to Reliance Group in Tirupati. So, an alternate land has been identified by the APIIC. The State government is committed to providing land with clear title with due diligence unlike previous years, thereby correcting previous government’s mistakes. Representative from the government would be meeting the Reliance Group to sort out the land and other related issues,” Goutham Reddy explained.

Regarding the proposed investment by Adani Group, which had committed to invest `70,000 crore in a phased manner on solar powered data centre parks near Visakhapatnam, the minister noted that proposals have been processed by the department concerned, keeping in view of its importance.  

