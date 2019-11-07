Home Cities Vijayawada

Mixed response to govt’s English medium proposal

Telugu lovers, teachers’ association decry move; parents elated

Published: 07th November 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government’s decision to opt for English as the medium of instruction in government schools instead of Telugu has evoked a mixed response from the public, with vernacular language lovers vehemently opposing the move. As part of his election manifesto, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the voters that if he came to power, English would be used to teach students in government schools and they would be offered better education as compared to their private counterparts.

In fulfilment of his promise, the State government released orders to use English as a medium of instruction in government schools from the the upcoming academic year for classes one to eight, while classes nine and 10 will implement the proposal from 2021.Education and Telugu experts have opposed the government’s move and are demanding that the order be revoked at the earliest.However, the State government has lent a deaf ear to their pleas and is currently formulating proposals to assess whether school teachers are comfortable teaching in English as opposed to Telugu. The training is likely to start from January in a phased manner and continue even during the summer vacation.

Former deputy speaker and Telugu expert Mandali Budda Prasad said, “Time and again studies have proven that students develop better personalities if education is imparted to them in their mother tongue. But here in our State, the government is acting foolishly and replacing the vernacular medium with English as the medium of instruction in schools. It is sad that students are left without any option if they want to pursue higher education in their native tongue.”

He further said that switching to English medium won’t solve burning issues like lack of communication skills and unemployment. “The government should have sticked to Telugu medium and make English a mandatory language. It is quite obvious that the government’s decisions are only favouring the corporate sector.”

The teachers’ unions are also in a quagmire over the sudden switch in teaching methodology. They believe that assessment of their English language skills and the subsequent training for those found lacking, would ultimately prove to be detrimental to the entire teaching community as the government’s objectives cannot be achieved in a few months.

P Babu Reddy, state general secretary of United Teachers Federation (UTF) said, “Introducing English as an additional subject is quite different from converting to English medium schools. Most of the teachers have studied in Telugu medium and have an experience of teaching in it for around 20 to 30 years. Sudden conversion to English after being trained for a few weeks will not give the desired results. Students will also have a hard time in understanding and might simply drop out.”

Meanwhile, parents of students enrolled in government schools are elated and are happily welcoming the move. N Sukanya, a vegetable vendor in Vijayawada city said, “I spend almost `20,000 on my son’s education in a private school. Though it is hard to spend such a hefty sum, I do it keeping his future in mind. If the government offers my son access to good facilities and English medium in schools run by it then it would be a boon for poor people like me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp