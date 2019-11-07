Home Cities Vijayawada

Poor squatters to get land rights 

Unobjectionable encroachments in govt lands, up to 300 sq yards, to be regularised 

Published: 07th November 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The revenue department on Thursday issued an order for regularisation of encroachments in unobjectionable government lands. As per the order, both Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families living in an encroached area up to 300 sq yards can file applications at any Mee Seva centre or Village Secretariats within 120 days and pay the requisite fee to get their houses regularised.

According to the order issued by revenue (assignment) secretary V Usha Rani, BPL families living in a place in the extent of less than 100 sq yards will need to pay only `1 for regularisation. The BPL families living in an extent of 100 - 300 sq yards will need to pay prevailing market value as decided by the district collector concerned.

APL families with houses in an extent of 0 - 300 sq yards will also have to pay market value as decided by the district collector concerned. The cut-off date for regularisation of encroachments in unobjectionable government lands shall be October 15.

It may be noted that the decision to regularise unobjectionable encroachments for a nominal price was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on October 17. If anyone gets his/her encroached land regularised through this initiative, the order said, such beneficiaries shall not be eligible for any allotment of house site, even if they sell their regularised plot. 

In case of objectionable encroachments, the encroachers shall be rehabilitated by providing alternative sites and dwelling units. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department along with Revenue department shall take up identification of objectionable encroachments, the order read.

The application filed by those living in unobjectionable encroachments will be sent for the scrutiny of an approval committee, which shall take a decision within 30 days. The regularisation will be done with a five year lock-in period, during which the property can’t be sold or purchased. After the lock-in period, they can make an outright sale or purchase.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp