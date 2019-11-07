Rs 10 crore for 3 model PSs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday sanctioned `10 crore for the construction of three model police stations in Krishna district. Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha issued an order in this regard and instructed the Vijayawada city police commissioner, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, to take up necessary actions such as identifying lands for the new police stations, which will be built in Machavaram, Vuyyuru and Kankipadu.

The new premises will have waiting rooms for elderly and children, and toilet and drinking water facilities. A dormitory for constables and a separate restroom for women constables will be provided. The government aims to construct over 100 smart police stations across the State.