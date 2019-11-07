What TDP did in capital for 5 yrs, asks Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MLA Ambati Rambabu criticised TDP leaders for visiting Amaravati and claiming that there was no development of the region during the five-month YSRC government. He sought to know what the former TDP government had done for constructing the capital. Describing TDP rule as scam-ridden, he said several models were displayed of the illusory capital during its rule just to bamboozle the people that the capital region was being developed.

Rambabu said that the TDP government had not even issued a gazette notification on the capital during its rule. As a result, all the State maps released by the Central government have capitals except Andhra Pradesh. The TDP had made the capital region a real estate enterprise, he alleged.