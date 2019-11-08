Home Cities Vijayawada

Curb sand mafia, penalise violators: CREDAI to Andhra Pradesh government

CREDAI AP chapter chairman A Siva Reddy said that due to scarcity of sand, construction and its allied sectors are in crisis for the last five months.

Published: 08th November 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CREDAI members addressing media in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh CREDAI members addressing media in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS, P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh, has appealed to the State government to keep vigil and initiate stern action against those illegally transporting sand to the neighbouring States. 

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, CREDAI AP chapter chairman A Siva Reddy said that due to scarcity of sand, construction and its allied sectors are in crisis for the last five months. 

A few of the workers depended on the construction sector have reportedly committed suicide as they were not in a position to meet their daily needs. In this scenario, there is an urgent need to take strong action against sand mafia. 

He said that sand accumulated in all major reservoirs could be excavated by dredging the rivers. Sand also accumulated in agriculture fields at some areas and the government should permit excavate the same through Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).  

“The government should encourage robo sand (M-sand) in order to reduce huge demand for sand in the State. Necessary steps should be taken for mandatory 30 per cent use of robo sand in all construction works. The government can also provide power and other exemptions to those builders utilising robo sand for their projects,” Reddy said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government sand mafia CREDAI
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp