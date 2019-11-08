Curb sand mafia, penalise violators: CREDAI to Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Andhra Pradesh, has appealed to the State government to keep vigil and initiate stern action against those illegally transporting sand to the neighbouring States.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, CREDAI AP chapter chairman A Siva Reddy said that due to scarcity of sand, construction and its allied sectors are in crisis for the last five months.

A few of the workers depended on the construction sector have reportedly committed suicide as they were not in a position to meet their daily needs. In this scenario, there is an urgent need to take strong action against sand mafia.

He said that sand accumulated in all major reservoirs could be excavated by dredging the rivers. Sand also accumulated in agriculture fields at some areas and the government should permit excavate the same through Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC).

“The government should encourage robo sand (M-sand) in order to reduce huge demand for sand in the State. Necessary steps should be taken for mandatory 30 per cent use of robo sand in all construction works. The government can also provide power and other exemptions to those builders utilising robo sand for their projects,” Reddy said.