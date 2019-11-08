Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu re-designated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting an end to the controversy over the posting of MV Suresh Babu as executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), the State government issued an order on Thursday re-designating him as deputy commissioner.

Following a petition filed in the High Court by Jana Sena Party leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh alleging that the posting of deputy commissioner rank officer MV Suresh Babu as EO was undeserved, the endowments department conducted a departmental inquiry and assigned Suresh Babu his previous rank. In his petition, the Janasena leader alleged that Suresh Babu was a deputy commissioner rank officer and was illegally promoted to joint commissioner rank and given EO posting.