Home Cities Vijayawada

Incense sticks out of floral waste in Vijayawada to be reality soon

The 59 divisions of the city generate around 550 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day out of which around two tonnes belong to floral waste.

Published: 08th November 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to recycle the floral waste generated in the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to set up an aromatic industry under its ambit to manufacture incense sticks out of the discarded flowers. According to VMC officials, the 59 divisions of the city generate around 550 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) every day out of which around two tonnes belong to floral waste. During the festive season and other auspicious days, the tally mounts to three tonnes. 

At present, the sanitation workers are collecting floral waste from the wholesale market, temples, mosques and churches from across the city and shifting it to the composting yards. After segregating it into wet and dry waste at the yards, the sanitation workers are manufacturing bio-compost out of it.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, VMC health officer K Madhusudhana Prasad said the civic body recently proposed to set up an aromatic industry in the city to treat floral waste during a meeting recently held with the representatives of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), Austria. In return, the representatives appreciated the civic body’s efforts in taking up such an initiative to recycle floral waste into incense sticks and bio-compost.

“We are estimating that around two tonnes of floral waste is generated at two major and 10 other minor shrines in the city. These flowers if collected in time, will provide abundant raw material for setting up an aromatic industry. The project is still in the conception stage and it may take a couple of weeks to prepare necessary estimates for materialising the project,’’ Prasad said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation incense sticks flowers floral waste
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp