Vijayawada Marathon on November 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fourth edition of the annual Vijayawada Marathon powered by Vijayawada Runners will be held in the city on November 10. Posters and participant T-shirts were unveiled by Vijayawada Runners chairperson T Mani Deepak, along with Shri Ram City managing director V Niranjan here on Thursday.

Disclosing the details before media, Deepak said City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao would be the chief guest for the event. The run would be organised in three categories- 5 km, 10 km and 21 km from D Address Mall on MG Road. One can enrol themselves on www.vijayawadarunners.com or at the D Address Mall.