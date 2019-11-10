English medium in classes 1-6 for now 

Home Cities Vijayawada

The State government has decided to implement English medium from Class I to VI from the 2020-21 academic year.

By Express News Service

 VIJAYAWADA:  The State government has decided to implement English medium from Class I to VI from the 2020-21 academic year. Simultaneously, the government wants to set up English labs in all government schools.During a review meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to set up English language labs in every government school in the State.

People protest the government decision
to introduce English medium in all
schools, in Vizag I G satyanarayana

The labs will be established under the ‘Naadu-Nedu’ scheme, which is going to be launched by the Chief Minister at a function to be held in Prakasam district on November 14. The Chief Minister said the English medium will be implemented for only classes 1-6 in the first phase and the decision regarding the remaining classes has not been taken yet.

As the government decided to change the syllabus of classes 1-5 from the coming academic year, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to go on the lines of CBSE and ICSE syllabi for advanced learning.

Meanwhile, protests against the State government’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools continued across the State. Various student organisations and educationists opposed the State government’s decision.

