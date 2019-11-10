Former SC judge offers prayers at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Supreme Court judge RK Agarwal visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanms (SDMSD) temple atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to the presiding deity along with his family members on Saturday. He was accompanied by temple Executive Officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu.

RK Agarwal is at present the head of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The temple’s head priest and officials welcomed him. The priests invoked the blessings of the goddess for him and his family. After darshanam of the goddess, temple officials presented him a portrait of the deity and gave him laddu prasadam.