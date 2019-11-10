Home Cities Vijayawada

MBBS course revised, to be now of 50 months

The Medical Council of India (MCI) has revised the curriculum and examination pattern of the MBBS course.

Published: 10th November 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:13 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Medical Council of India (MCI) has revised the curriculum and examination pattern of the MBBS course. The change will be applicable for the students who took admissions into the course in the current academic year. While the duration of the course is reduced to 50 months from 54, the examination pattern has been extensively reworked. Each subject will now have two papers, with theory, oral and practical exams for each paper. Students of previous batches will not be affected by the change. 
The competency-based curriculum for MBBS course has been issued to all medical colleges. 

As part of the revised curriculum, forensic medicine, which was taught in the second year, will be included in the third year. The first year will be of 13 months, second year 11 months and third year has been divided into two parts: 12 months and 14 months. Presently, all summative examinations are being held on a single paper basis, with 100 marks reserved for theory, 20 marks for oral and 40 marks each for practical and internal assessment.

Under the new pattern, each subject will have two papers. 200 marks will be reserved for theory of two papers. Another 100 will be reserved for either practical, oral or clinical exam.In addition, a candidate should score 50 per cent in theory and practical combined to be eligible to sit for university exams. In university examinations, a candidates should secure 50 per cent in theory and practical to pass. The internal assessment will not be added to the university examination marks.

New exam pattern
The change will be applicable for those who took admissions into the course in the current year. Students of previous batches will not be affected

