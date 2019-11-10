New skill development department gets chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday posted 1990-batch IAS officer G Anantha Ramu as the head of the newly-created Department of Skills Development and Training for the implementation of the AP Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries/Factories Act, 2019.

Anantha Ramu, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Principal Secretary of the department.

The department was created for setting up State Skill University and 25 advanced skill development centres in each parliamentary constituency for training the local youth for smooth implementation of the Act.

Polytechnic, AP State Skills Development Corporation, Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in AP and National Academy of Construction, which are under the Higher Education Department, have been transferred to the new Department. Similarly, ITI has also been transferred to the new department.