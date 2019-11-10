Home Cities Vijayawada

Raj Bhavan job fraud: 7 arrested, manhunt launched for 2 absconding

The Vijayawada police on Saturday arrested seven persons for collecting money from unemployed youths by promising them jobs at Raj Bhavan. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Vijayawada police on Saturday arrested seven persons for collecting money from unemployed youths by promising them jobs at Raj Bhavan. The incident came to light on November 6 after Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan himself called city Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and instructed him to take severe action against the accused. 

According to Suryaraopet police, the accused--Dasari Vikram (25) of Krishna, Pratap of Telangana, Suseel (43) of Vijayawada, Mohamatam Anil (28) of Mangalagiri, Mamidala Gopi (28), Dandu Munishakar Reddy (31) of Tirupati and Gummala Ravi Kumar (32) of Mangalagiri--are employees of Tirupati-based Sumathi Corporate Services Private Ltd. The company has been engaging candidates as outsourced employees to government departments. 

The seven, with help from two more, collected `21.50 lakh from ten persons and promised them permanent jobs of attenders, receptionist and office sub-ordinates in the newly-formed Raj Bhavan. “In our investigation, we found out that Suseel played a major role in the job racket. All the accused were arrested and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the two absconding,” said the police.Soon after the crime came to the notice of his office, Governor Harichandan took a serious view of the unlawful collection of money from unemployed youths.

According to officials from the Raj Bhavan, the Governor received a complaint against M/s Sumati Corporate Services Pvt.Ltd. It stated that the supervisors of the agency collected money from nine persons and promised them permanent jobs in the Raj Bhavan. When contacted, CP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, “Around `21 lakh has been recovered from the accused and returned to the candidates. Incidents like this are reported everywhere and youngsters should verify the antecedents of employment agencies.”
 

