RTC body to stage two-day protest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposing the resolutions passed in the recent APSRTC Board meeting, the state committee of Employees Union (EU), recognised body in the Corporation, has decided to stage agitations near 126 bus depots across the State on November 12 and 13.

On Friday, the EU leaders submitted a representation to vice-chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu at his chambers opposing the resolutions. In a press release issued here, RTC EU state general secretary P Damodar asked how can the RTC management pass resolutions against the employees at a time when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is initiating steps to merge the Corporation with the government by constituting Public Transport Department (PTD).

The major demands of the union include giving employment for the kin of unfit employees as promised during the indefinite strike call announced during this June, repayment of `380 crore to the employees utilised by the management from Credit Co-operative Society (CCS) and others.

