Supply of steel plates, glasses for functions to curb plastic menace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   To curb plastic menace in the city, two Managramam outlets- one in Penamaluru and other in Guru Nanak Colony have started providing steel plates and glasses for occasions such as parties and weddings free of cost.The facility has been started by the two outlets to curb usage of plastic plates and glasses at such events, which in the end harm the environment.

“All shops, big or small are doing something or the other according to their budget and consciousness to save the environment. So we felt that we should also start something unique. After many rounds of discussion, we decided to opt for this as we felt this is feasible,” said Guru Nanak Colony store manager M Phani.

The manager also said that despite notifying the public about the initiative nearly six months ago, it is only recently that they are getting good response. “Initially people used to consider it weird and a wastage of time as we asked them to wash the utensils properly and return them to us. However, things have now changed. We are getting good response for the past two months.”

While initially, the outlets used to receive orders once or at the most twice in one week, now they have to refuse many orders citing unavailability of the plates and glasses. “After getting publicity through word of mouth, we started getting many orders. Sometimes, we cannot provide people with the required stock as they are already given to some other person,” said Phani.

