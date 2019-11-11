Home Cities Vijayawada

Arrangements complete for award distribution

All the award recipients have secured top marks in class X, Intermediate examinations, polytechnic, engineering and other graduation courses.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has made arrangements for the distribution of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Vidhya Puraskars to students across the district on the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the award distribution ceremony in Vijayawada on Monday.

On the occasion of National Education Day held annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education minister of independent India, the Chief Minister will present the awards to 301 students.

All the award recipients have secured top marks in class X, Intermediate examinations, polytechnic, engineering and other graduation courses. Unlike the previous year, from now on these awards are being given only to the students studying in government institutions. The award recipients will be given `20,000 cash prize, tablet PCs, mementos and certificates.

Apart from these laurels,  lifetime achievement awards will also be given to the persons belonging to minority communities who have excelled in various fields. Abdul Salam Shameera, an urdu poet from Kadapa will be given a cash prize of  `1,00,000. Also, four other eminent persons will be given lifetime achievement awards in addition to cash prizes worth `25,000.

