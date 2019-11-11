Gatka to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People of the Sikh faith performed gatka, a martial art form associated with the community as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji in Vijayawada on Sunday.

While young Sikhs of both genders performed several stunts during the prabhatpheri conducted from Auto Nagar to the Gurudwara Sahib, others sang kirtans during the procession.

“Guru Nanak ji always believed in gender equality and promoted it. That is the only reason why Sikh girls work shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts while fighting at the border,” said Gurpreet Nada, one of the participants.

Expressing happiness over the opening of Kartapur corridor, one of the member of the community named Gurjeet Sahini said, “We are very happy that the government took this decision and specially on the 550th birth anniversary of Babaji (Guru Nanak). This time we could not make it but will definitely go next year.”

Later on, kirtans were sung at the Gurudwara followed by meals for the community members.