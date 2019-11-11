Mystery shrouds worker’s death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mystery shrouded the death of a 44-year-old person, whose body was found in a canal in Pedda Nandamuru village of Pedana mandal on Sunday morning.Police suspect that deceased M Bujji Babu, who was a resident of Pedda Nandamuru village, might have committed suicide due to alleged disputes with his employer.

According to Pedana police, the deceased used to work in a fish pond in the village, which belonged to a Harendra Chowdary. He allegedly had disputes with the owner on financial issues and was reportedly depressed because of delayed payment. In this regard, both had engaged in an argument on Saturday.

“The villagers discovered Bujji Babu’s body near the fish pond in which he used to work. He died of consuming pesticide,” said the police.

However, family members of the victim alleged that Chowdary was behind Babu’s death. They cried foul and said the owner of the pond was framing the death as a suicide. They have lodged a complaint with the police. A case under suspicious death has been registered and further investigation is underway.