Railways lift senior women’s T20 trophy

Both Bengal as well as the Railways team won all league matches in the tournament.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Railways team playing against Bengal in the women’s senior T20 tournament at Mulapadu Stadium near the city | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Railway senior women’s team defeated Bengal by  eight wickets in the finals of senior women’s T20 tournament at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex in Mulapadu on Sunday.

Both Bengal, as well as the Railways team, won all league matches in the tournament.In the final match, the Bengal team led by captain Prativa Gopal Rana won the toss and decided to bat first. In its 20 overs the team put up 121 runs on the scoreboard for a loss of six wickets.

Rumeli Dhar was the top scorer with 48 runs, followed by Richa Manabendra Gosh (24) and 12 runs by Prativa Gopal Rana.The Railway team’s bowler Ekta took two wickets and conceded 14 runs while Swagatika conceded 24 runs and took two wickets.

In the second innings, Railways team opener Punam Raut scored 46 runs of 44 balls and played a crucial role in chasing the target of 122 runs in 18.1 overs.

Nuzhat Parween scored 25 runs off 35 balls and Sneh Bhagwan Singh Rana scored 36 runs off 26 balls.
 India women’s team ODI captain Mithali Raj, received the winning trophy on behalf of the Railways team from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) general secretary V Durga Prasad.

India Matters
