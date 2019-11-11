Home Cities Vijayawada

South zone volleyball tourney from November 26

A five-day south zone inter-university men’s volleyball tournament will be conducted at SRR and CVR Government Degree College, Machavaram in the city from November 26.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Krishna University registrar Professor K Krishna Reddy said that at least 900 players, including those who have excelled at the national level will participate in the tournament. A total of six courts have been developed at the venue in accordance with the standards prescribed by the All India Volleyball Association, he added.

SRR and CVR Government Degree College principal Velaga Joshi, organizing secretary N Srinivasa Rao, tournament director M Koteswara Rao, tournament coordinator G Sudha Rani and Krishna District Volleyball Association secretary D Dayakar were also present.

