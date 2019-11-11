Home Cities Vijayawada

Task force set up to check  illegal sand transportation

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Collector said that people are facing trouble in booking sand online.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that there is no sand shortage in the district. Over 18,000 metric tonnes of sand is available at the stock points. In the next few days, every sand reach in the district will be be opened to the public so they need not panic, he added.

“Booking sand online has been made compulsory. However, many people are facing severe difficulty in doing so through the web portal.  In this regard, we have conducted discussions with revenue and mining department officials to resolve the software issues at the earliest. Also, we have set up helplines for the public. Around 18,200 metric tonnes of sand is available at the stock point which is being supplied through five reaches and 38 more suppliers have come forward to help us.”

“We categorised the sand seekers into groups, with one group catering to the general public for construction purposes and the other to bulk users like L&T We have set up dedicated sand reaches to supply sand to them. Task force teams have been deployed to keep a check on the illegal transportation of sand,” he added.

