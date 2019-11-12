Amaravati Balotsavam festival in Vijayawada sees huge footfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Balotsavam conducted their annual educational and cultural festival ‘Explore 2k19’ at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) in Vijayawada on Monday. Several competitions such as debate, dance, TikTok, Mr & Ms Young Brains were conducted.

The festival witnessed huge participation with more than 150 students from several colleges across the city taking part.While Vyshu Dolly of KBN College bagged first prize for making an informative TikTok video, students of Maris Stella College won first prize in the debate competition.

J Rishitha of Stella College was awarded the best speaker award and C Bharath of Andhra Loyola College (ALC) was given best arguer award. John Abhishekham of ALC and Rishitha of Stella College were crowned as Mr Young Brain and Ms Young Brain respectively.

Students of ALC and Abbas from KBN College bagged the first prize in group and solo dance categories respectively. "We are glad to see that the young minds are so productive," said Amaravati Balotsavam convenor G Jyothsna.