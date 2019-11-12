Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launches ‘Crop Holiday’ in Vijayawada

He said that farmers were the backbone of the country and every possible support should be extended to the community to overcome their distress.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:46 AM

Biswabhusan Harichandan

Biswabhusan Harichandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said farmers were the backbone of the country and every possible support should be extended to the community to overcome their distress.

Speaking at the programme organised to release the book ‘Crop Holiday’ authored by former Rajya Sabha member Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji at a private function hall in Vijayawada on Monday, Biswabhusan Harichandan said both State and Central governments are implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers such as YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan Samman Yojana to alleviate problems faced by the farming community.

The Governor said while fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of various agriculture produce, it should be kept in view that the prices are remunerative to the farmers. Harichandan complimented Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji for bringing to light the factors that led to the historic decision of the tobacco farmers of Andhra Pradesh in the year 2000, to declare a crop holiday.

The Governor said the decision on crop holiday by farmers resulted in policy makers becoming aware of the agrarian crisis and farmers’ distress and also encouraged farmers to come together and fight for resolution of their issues.

TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan Crop Holiday Vijayawada YSR Rythu Bharosa
