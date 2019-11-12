Home Cities Vijayawada

Supply plastic waste to cement kilns for power generation: PCB to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board said that usage of plastic and other hazardous waste materials emitted from various industries will aid in reducing five to 10 per cent of coal usage.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has requested the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to supply non-recyclable plastic waste to cement kilns, in order to ensure total elimination of the plastic menace in the city.

"Plastic which cannot be recycled or used for laying roads is eventually burnt to a crisp. Since it is burnt at low temperatures of 80 to 100 degree celsius, black smoke is emitted which is carcinogenic. On the other hand, coal which is used to power cement kilns is burnt at 1300 to 1400 degree celsius. If plastic is burnt at such high temperatures, it turns into carbon dioxide instead of being converted into carcinogenic smoke which harms the environment and in turn public health," said APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad.

He also said that usage of plastic and other hazardous waste materials emitted from various industries will aid in reducing five to 10 per cent of coal usage in power generation. “Reducing usage of coal in power generation by adding plastic and other harmful waste materials, will help the kiln owners in reducing running costs.”

APPCB has successfully converted 45,000 tonnes of "organic salad", consisting of hazardous solid and chemical waste into fuel for cement kilns in the last three years. “If the civic body provides non-recyclable plastic, over a period of time they can even demand monetary returns from these kilns instead of providing it for free, ultimately aiding in revenue generation for the Corporation,” Prasad said. 

The chairperson has also welcomed the Corporation’s proposal of sending other solid waste received by it everyday to the cement kilns. “The high temperatures at which coal is burnt at cement kilns is sufficient to burn any type of solid waste and so almost anything and everything will be welcomed. We requested the civic body to send such non-recyclable materials to the kilns around five months ago.

However, till date they have been unable to send it as they claim that the accumulated waste is not enough to be sent to kilns which demad bulk supply.” Meanwhile, VMC’s assistant Medical health Officer Madhusudan Rao has said that the civic body is engaged in discussions with the cement kilns, with whom they are already in business of supplying plastic waste for making bricks. “We are trying to convince the manufacturers to take small quantities. Since the PCB has suggested that other solid wastes can also be sent, we are sure that we will be able to provide more waste for power generation in the future,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Vijayawada plastic waste Andhra Pradesh power supply
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp