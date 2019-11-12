Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada municipal commissioner urged to repair water pipelines, manholes

The civic body chief has directed the engineering department officials to undertake pipeline repairs on a war footing and recarpet the damaged roads.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ held on Monday, a group comprising of residents from Old Rajarajeswaripet, Kandrika and Singh Nagar localities urged municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to take necessary steps  and repair the defunct drinking water pipelines and overflowing manholes in major junctions across the city which are causing inconvenience to the public.

As part of the programme, residents of Krupanandam Street in Frizerpet have sought the commissioner to ensure repair of damaged roads and defunct drinking water pipelines connected to Old Rajarajeswari Peta and localities under Yerra Katta so that wastage of water can be prevented. 

In response to their plea, the civic body chief has directed the engineering department officials to undertake pipeline repairs on a war footing and recarpet the damaged roads to avoid inconvenience to the residents.

Another resident from Kandrika informed Venkatesh about the clogged drains in the locality. Other grievances which were heard include removal of unauthorised pushcarts encroaching the road leading to Kedareswarapeta, traffic snarls due to illegal fast food centres and automobile repair shops illegally set up alongside the JD Hospital Road. Responding to the public’s plea, the Commissioner has directed the public officials to take punitive against fast food centres encroaching upon city roads. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dial Your Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh Vijayawada overflowing manholes Vijayawada water supply Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp