Vijayawada municipal commissioner urged to repair water pipelines, manholes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ held on Monday, a group comprising of residents from Old Rajarajeswaripet, Kandrika and Singh Nagar localities urged municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to take necessary steps and repair the defunct drinking water pipelines and overflowing manholes in major junctions across the city which are causing inconvenience to the public.

As part of the programme, residents of Krupanandam Street in Frizerpet have sought the commissioner to ensure repair of damaged roads and defunct drinking water pipelines connected to Old Rajarajeswari Peta and localities under Yerra Katta so that wastage of water can be prevented.

In response to their plea, the civic body chief has directed the engineering department officials to undertake pipeline repairs on a war footing and recarpet the damaged roads to avoid inconvenience to the residents.

Another resident from Kandrika informed Venkatesh about the clogged drains in the locality. Other grievances which were heard include removal of unauthorised pushcarts encroaching the road leading to Kedareswarapeta, traffic snarls due to illegal fast food centres and automobile repair shops illegally set up alongside the JD Hospital Road. Responding to the public’s plea, the Commissioner has directed the public officials to take punitive against fast food centres encroaching upon city roads.