Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada murder: Hang accused in public or set him on fire, demands girl's father

The girl, who went missing on Sunday evening from her house at Nallakunta village on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, was found dead in her neighbour T Prakash's house.

Published: 12th November 2019 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

vijayawada crime

Relatives and mother of minor girl Dwarka are inconsolable after taking her body at the Government General Hospital Mortuary in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the brutal murder of eight-year girl Movva Dwaraka came to light, the father of the victim on Tuesday demanded that the accused be hanged to death in public or set on fire as a punishment.

The girl, who went missing on Sunday evening from her house at Nallakunta village on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, was found dead in her neighbour T Prakash's house, her body stuffed in a gunny bag on Monday.

Dwaraka's father, Movva Anil Kumar, speaking at the government general hospital where an autopsy was performed on the victim's body, said the accused should be hanged in full public glare.

"He should be hanged to death in public view or set on fire after dousing him with petrol,'' Anil demanded and added that the police, instead of punishing the accused, was treating the latter as a celebrity. "He is being fed in the police station and treated as a celebrity,'' he rued.

The victim was the daughter of Anil Kumar, a daily-wage earner, and Ramanamma, who works in a private college. "We earn our daily bread only if we go out for work. In spite of this, we are ensuring that our daughter continues her studies,'' he said.

Narrating the events on the day when Dwaraka went missing, Anil said the girl woke up around 3.30 pm on the day and asked him for something to eat as she was feeling hungry. "She was having mild fever and slept after taking some tablets. At 3.30 pm, she woke up and asked for food. I asked her to eat some curd rice,'' Anil said.

After having food, Dwaraka told her father that she would go out and play. "I asked her to go to my mother's house which is nearby and it was around 6.30 pm when my wife's mother came and enquired about Dwaraka. I told her that the girl is in my mother's place,'' he said.

However, it was only after some time that we realised that Dwaraka did not go to her grandmother's place and launched a search. "Prakash joined us in our search for Dwaraka on Sunday night and he went out visiting each and every house searching for my daughter. It was only after his wife found Dwaraka's body in the house that we came to know that Prakash himself was the killer,'' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada murder case Vijayawada crime Nallakunta village
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp