Vijayawada murder: Hang accused in public or set him on fire, demands girl's father

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the brutal murder of eight-year girl Movva Dwaraka came to light, the father of the victim on Tuesday demanded that the accused be hanged to death in public or set on fire as a punishment.

The girl, who went missing on Sunday evening from her house at Nallakunta village on the outskirts of Vijayawada city, was found dead in her neighbour T Prakash's house, her body stuffed in a gunny bag on Monday.

Dwaraka's father, Movva Anil Kumar, speaking at the government general hospital where an autopsy was performed on the victim's body, said the accused should be hanged in full public glare.

"He should be hanged to death in public view or set on fire after dousing him with petrol,'' Anil demanded and added that the police, instead of punishing the accused, was treating the latter as a celebrity. "He is being fed in the police station and treated as a celebrity,'' he rued.

The victim was the daughter of Anil Kumar, a daily-wage earner, and Ramanamma, who works in a private college. "We earn our daily bread only if we go out for work. In spite of this, we are ensuring that our daughter continues her studies,'' he said.

Family members of Dwaraka, eight-year-old girl, who was killed by her neighbor Prakash, staged protest on Vijayawada- Hyderabad highway seeking justice to the girl. The kin demanded capital punishment to the accused.@xpressandhra #NallakuntaMurder #JusticeforDwaraka pic.twitter.com/1p6J1TQo6t — Phanindra Papasani (@PhanindraP_TNIE) November 12, 2019

Narrating the events on the day when Dwaraka went missing, Anil said the girl woke up around 3.30 pm on the day and asked him for something to eat as she was feeling hungry. "She was having mild fever and slept after taking some tablets. At 3.30 pm, she woke up and asked for food. I asked her to eat some curd rice,'' Anil said.

After having food, Dwaraka told her father that she would go out and play. "I asked her to go to my mother's house which is nearby and it was around 6.30 pm when my wife's mother came and enquired about Dwaraka. I told her that the girl is in my mother's place,'' he said.

However, it was only after some time that we realised that Dwaraka did not go to her grandmother's place and launched a search. "Prakash joined us in our search for Dwaraka on Sunday night and he went out visiting each and every house searching for my daughter. It was only after his wife found Dwaraka's body in the house that we came to know that Prakash himself was the killer,'' he said.