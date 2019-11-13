16-year-old student ends life at hostel in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old Intermediate student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits and according to the police, deceased Gatla Ramanjaneya Reddy was first-year student in MPC course at Narayana Junior College Ayyappa campus.

According to Bhavanipuram police, the boy belonged to Tadepalli in Guntur district and his father Gatla Siva Konda Reddy is an autorickshaw driver by profession. The boy was last seen in the dining hall of the hostel before leaving for his room after finishing his lunch. When his roommates noticed that the room was locked from inside and Reddy was not responding to their calls, they informed the hostel warden who broke the door only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The college management later informed the police and family members of the boy. “A case under suspicious death has been registered and called for a detailed investigation,” said the police.

Meanwhile, parents of the boy alleged that their son committed suicide due to the pressure being put by the college management and demanded strong action against the management.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000