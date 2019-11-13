Home Cities Vijayawada

16-year-old student ends life at hostel in Vijayawada

A 16-year-old Intermediate student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Tuesday.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old Intermediate student committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gollapudi village under Bhavanipuram police station limits and according to the police, deceased Gatla Ramanjaneya Reddy was first-year student in MPC course at Narayana Junior College Ayyappa campus.  

According to Bhavanipuram police, the boy belonged to Tadepalli in Guntur district and his father Gatla Siva Konda Reddy is an autorickshaw driver by profession. The boy was last seen in the dining hall of the hostel before leaving for his room after finishing his lunch. When his roommates noticed that the room was locked from inside and Reddy was not responding to their calls, they informed the hostel warden who broke the door only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The college management later informed the police and family members of the boy. “A case under suspicious death has been registered and called for a detailed investigation,” said the police.
Meanwhile, parents of the boy alleged that their son committed suicide due to the pressure being put by the college management and demanded strong action against the management.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gollapudi village Suicide
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp