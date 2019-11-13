Childline lines up programmes to celebrate 18th anniversary in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several programmes, throughout the upcoming week, have been planned to celebrate 30 years of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and 18 years of Childline, Vijayawada.

While Vijayawada Childline rescued 562 children in the previous financial year from various locations throughout the city, it rescued 434 children in the current financial year (up to October 2019). While in the last financial year 1,950 children were rescued from the Vijayawada Railway Station and of these, 530 children, who went missing, were restored to their respective parents, 975 children were rescued from the same location in the current financial year (up to October 2019), and of these, 270 had been united with their parents.

Banners, pamphlets and dosti bands prepared for the occasion were launched on Tuesday at the Hanumanpeta office of Vijayawada Childline in city. This apart, programmes such as awareness campaigns, children’s day celebrations, workshop for railway employees, release of short film on street children, organising flash mob at the railway station, signature campaign at bus stand, cultural shows etc. are some of the events planned in the week ahead. While the NGO will celebrate 30th anniversary of UNCRC on November 19, it will also celebrate its own 18th anniversary on November 20.