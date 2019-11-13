Home Cities Vijayawada

Childline lines up programmes to celebrate 18th anniversary in Vijayawada

Banners, pamphlets and dosti bands prepared for the occasion were launched on Tuesday at the Hanumanpeta office of Vijayawada Childline in city.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kids, Children

Image used for representation| p ravindra babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several programmes, throughout the upcoming week, have been planned to celebrate 30 years of United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and 18 years of Childline, Vijayawada.

While Vijayawada Childline rescued 562 children in the previous financial year from various locations throughout the city, it rescued 434 children in the current financial year (up to October 2019). While in the last financial year 1,950 children were rescued from the Vijayawada Railway Station and of these, 530 children, who went missing, were restored to their respective parents, 975 children were rescued from the same location in the current financial year (up to October 2019), and of these, 270 had been united with their parents.

Banners, pamphlets and dosti bands prepared for the occasion were launched on Tuesday at the Hanumanpeta office of Vijayawada Childline in city. This apart, programmes such as awareness campaigns, children’s day celebrations, workshop for railway employees, release of short film on street children, organising flash mob at the railway station, signature campaign at bus stand, cultural shows etc. are some of the events planned in the week ahead. While the NGO will celebrate 30th anniversary of UNCRC on November 19, it will also celebrate its own 18th anniversary on November 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNCRC Childline
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp