Civic chief inspects 51 garbage lifting vehicles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints pertaining to defunct garbage lifting vehicles plying on city roads, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh verified 51 vehicles kept on display at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Tuesday.

After inspecting the vehicles, the civic body chief ordered the officials concerned to prepare estimates for repairing the defunct vehicles and make them operational for the effective implementation of solid waste management practices across 59 divisions of the city. Instructions were also given to them to ensure that the staff maintaining the vehicles perform their duties on a regular basis in order to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

He further inspected the machines meant for cleaning the clogged underground drainage channels and directed the officials to make use of the available stock to their optimum capacity and prepare tenders for procuring enough machinery to cater to the public’s needs.