Tribals to get forest land pattas by Ugadi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani has announced that pattas of forest lands would be given to tribals by Ugadi next year.

In a council meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday, the Minister said the date to claim the land was extended to January 1, 2008 from December 13, 2005. “Earlier, only those who claimed the lands before December 13, 2005 were eligible for pattas. As per the orders by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, this date has been extended to January 1 2008, which means people who claimed the lands till the said date can also demand pattas,” she said.

Further, she mentioned that 545 non-scheduled villages will be converted into scheduled villages and super specialty hospitals will be constructed in seven integrated tribal development agency (ITDA) areas.