Awareness campaign on waste segregation held

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted an awareness campaign on segregation of dry and wet waste at Lotus Landmark on Wednesday.

Demonstration of home compost techniques conducted as part of an awareness campaign at Lotus Landmark on Wednesday

Demonstration of home compost techniques conducted as part of an awareness campaign at Lotus Landmark on Wednesday (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

Speaking at the campaign, VMC additional commissioner K Sakuntala said, “In order to ensure that Vijayawada gains a higher rank in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan ranking, every colony should give support and install compost plant in every home, in addition to keeping everything neat and clean.” 

She also said that the Corporation is taking several efforts to ensure that the city stays clean by adopting measures such as door to door garbage collection, separating dry and wet waste, producing organic fertilisers and conducting public awareness campaigns.

The residents were explained ways to keep their surroundings clean and also taught the importance of segregating dry and wet waste to ensure better recycling.

VMC seeks public help
