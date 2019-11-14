Home Cities Vijayawada

Bhavani Island’s loss is Kondapalli Fort’s gain, witnesses tourist surge

Unfortunately, as boating services have been suspended in the aftermath of the drowning incident and also due to the destruction caused post floods at the island, the plans had to be dropped.

Published: 14th November 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani Island

Bhavani Island (File Photo |EPS)

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Closure of the picturesque Bhavani Island in the city has resulted in increased tourist footfall at Kondapalli Fort during weekends for vana bhojanam in the ongoing Kartika Masam.

“Generally no more than 100 people pay a visit to the fort on weekends. However, last week proved to be an exception with nearly 500 tourists present there,” said the tourism department’s marketing head B Srinivas. 

While some tourists were found enjoying their weekly holidays leisurely, for most being at the spot was an opportunity to have lunch with their friends and family members to celebrate the ongoing auspicious month of Karthik.

“I made plans to visit Bhavani Island this year for vana bhojanam as most of my family has yet not seen the island.

"Unfortunately, as boating services have been suspended in the aftermath of the drowning incident and also due to the destruction caused post floods at the island, the plans had to be dropped. I read in a newspaper that Kondapallli Fort has undergone significant renovation. Also, it is surrounded by lush greenery. Hence we decided to go to the fort this time,” said P Kusuma, a tourist from Vijayawada.

The rush can be seen not only on weekends, but also on weekdays.

“Since the past 10 days, not just on Saturday and Sunday, many people are coming on weekdays too. The fort is generally empty on such days but busy on the weekends,” said Madhav Rao, a watchman of the fort.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cited renovation of the fort as the reason behind tourists flocking to it.

“After renovation, the fort not looks beautiful, but also the trees grown and maintained here are something the local tourists come looking for.

"The visitors can access a written as well as audio information system to know about the history of the city and the fort’s importance.

"The QR codes on information panels when scanned, provide visually attractive information about the various kingdoms of the ages past and the rulers of those times. The evening light show, especially during festivals is the showstopper. People opt for this place, as it provides a quiet retreat from the daily chaotic and mundane life and exemplifies the success of the efforts being taken to renovate this piece of architecture,” said a fort official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kondapalli Fort Bhavani Island
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp