Bhavani Island’s loss is Kondapalli Fort’s gain, witnesses tourist surge

VIJAYAWADA: Closure of the picturesque Bhavani Island in the city has resulted in increased tourist footfall at Kondapalli Fort during weekends for vana bhojanam in the ongoing Kartika Masam.

“Generally no more than 100 people pay a visit to the fort on weekends. However, last week proved to be an exception with nearly 500 tourists present there,” said the tourism department’s marketing head B Srinivas.

While some tourists were found enjoying their weekly holidays leisurely, for most being at the spot was an opportunity to have lunch with their friends and family members to celebrate the ongoing auspicious month of Karthik.

“I made plans to visit Bhavani Island this year for vana bhojanam as most of my family has yet not seen the island.

"Unfortunately, as boating services have been suspended in the aftermath of the drowning incident and also due to the destruction caused post floods at the island, the plans had to be dropped. I read in a newspaper that Kondapallli Fort has undergone significant renovation. Also, it is surrounded by lush greenery. Hence we decided to go to the fort this time,” said P Kusuma, a tourist from Vijayawada.

The rush can be seen not only on weekends, but also on weekdays.

“Since the past 10 days, not just on Saturday and Sunday, many people are coming on weekdays too. The fort is generally empty on such days but busy on the weekends,” said Madhav Rao, a watchman of the fort.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cited renovation of the fort as the reason behind tourists flocking to it.

“After renovation, the fort not looks beautiful, but also the trees grown and maintained here are something the local tourists come looking for.

"The visitors can access a written as well as audio information system to know about the history of the city and the fort’s importance.

"The QR codes on information panels when scanned, provide visually attractive information about the various kingdoms of the ages past and the rulers of those times. The evening light show, especially during festivals is the showstopper. People opt for this place, as it provides a quiet retreat from the daily chaotic and mundane life and exemplifies the success of the efforts being taken to renovate this piece of architecture,” said a fort official.