CTF nabs one, ganja seized in Vijayawada
Published: 14th November 2019 08:23 AM | Last Updated: 14th November 2019 08:23 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested a repeat offender for allegedly peddling ganja near the railway station under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits on Wednesday.
According to officials, accused was identified as Munna (39) who has criminal history and has served jail terms. One kg ganja was seized from his possession.