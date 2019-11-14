‘Prepare list of firms who want to work in State’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of firms which have either set up or evinced interest to establish operations in the State since the change of guard in May this year. The list will be placed before the public in the new year, the minister said.

In the review meeting, the minister took stock of the status of various projects and proposals. He also discussed the expression of interests done by various firms when he and the Chief Minister visited other countries.