Students, teachers say aye for English

VIJAYAWADA: Amid vociferous opposition from political parties, various associations and unions to the government’s decision to introduce English medium in Classes I to VI from next academic year, one section that overwhelmingly welcomed it was the student community, while teachers were a little apprehensive as to whether they would reach the expectations of the government and students to teach in the new medium.

TNIE spoke to the two main stakeholders—students and teachers—to get their feedback on English medium and found the mood upbeat. Even children of Class III are much elated over what is in store for them.

“Studying in English medium will help us acquire spoken skills in the language. We can go places without fear of facing any language barrier. English fluency will definitely stand us in good stead to find jobs in varied fields. I would be only too happy to study in English medium, which will help me to have a good future,” said Sheikh Khadarbi, who studies Class V at Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School (MPUP) in Pedapulipaka on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

A Class III student, Ch Srinivas, from the same school, was quick to add that speaking in English would help him earn good money as he “can become an engineer”.

For a lot of others, it gives them an opportunity to fulfil their parents’ dream of seeing their children studying in English medium schools. “It would be good if we are provided English medium education in this school as our parents cannot afford expensive private schools. The only reason they are sending me to this government school is that they cannot pay hefty fee in a private school,” said Charan Sridatta, a Class VI student at MPUP School, Chodavaram.

Echoing a similar opinion, A Purushottam of Class V, said it would be easy for him to pursue higher education, if he is taught in English right from school. “In college teachers will teach us only in English. If we cannot understand the language now, how would we be able to study after completing our schooling? Also, studying in English medium will make us confident and we can have several options to choose our subjects for higher education. I want to become a doctor. If I lack proficiency in English how would I go to America to study medicine?” said Purushottam.

Teachers, on the other hand, seem to be in two minds. On one hand, they welcomed the decision, on the other they were worried as they said the time period of just six months was not sufficient to undergo training to teach all subjects in English.

“Teachers will first have to learn their own subjects and terminologies in English properly to teach students. Most of the teachers in government school have had their education in Telugu medium. It would be very difficult for such teachers to cope with this fast-paced training,” said K Saroja, a teacher at MPUP School, Pedapulipaka.

Another teacher, P Leela said, “We welcome the decision wholeheartedly. But the CM garu should have implemented this decision slowly. For teachers like us with English medium background, six months training will be more than enough. But what about the other 90 per cent teachers, who are well-educated, but are from Telugu medium?” She further said several non-teaching responsibilities would prove a big hurdle to teachers to undergo the training.

Educationists opine that the proposed transition was not appropriate. “Studying English as a language and adopting it as a medium of teaching are two different things. At a time when teaching and learning English as a language has failed miserably in government schools, implementation of this decision from the coming academic year will create chaos in the education system. A smooth transition is a must. Also, teachers are not at all competent and need to be trained thoroughly,” said educationist Bala Subramanyam.

In the temple town of Tirupati, teachers at EMR ZP High School in MR Palli, were elated over the prospects of teaching in English medium. Of 402 students, 247 are studying in English medium and the remaining 155 in Telugu. When TNIE spoke to them, though they expressed some reservations, they unanimously extolled the benefits of their students getting English medium education.

B Sankar Naik, a school assistant, who teaches Telugu language to the students of both mediums, expressed his unstinting support to English as medium of instruction. “Students who study in Telugu medium will find it difficult to cope with their jobs in other States and abroad because they lack adequate proficiency in English. There is no threat to the mother tongue Telugu with the introduction of English as the medium of instruction,’’ he said.

But G Vijay Kumar, who teaches special students, opined that there was a need to maintain a balance between the mother tongue and English. “Introduction of English medium will increase the number of students joining government schools,” headmaster of the school R Vamsi Raju said. “After introduction of English medium in 2006-07, there was a rise in number of students in government schools,’’ he add.

After speaking to the teaching staff and the headmaster, when TNIE turned to the students seeking their opinion, a maximum number of them raised their hands in a symbolic expression of their support to English medium.

In Visakhapatnam, students were of the view that the move would change their perspective on higher studies. For many children in government schools, English medium would be a game changer. They said they were looking forward to the days when they would be able to study in English medium and make their parents feel proud of them.

“The initiative will give government school students an opportunity to explore the world and secure jobs just like those in private institutions. Though students with Telugu medium secure 10/10 in SSC and colleges, once they go for jobs, their lack of English language skills are pushing them back. Introduction of English from the school level is a great idea and speaking in English should be made compulsory for students,” said Khaneez Kubra Jani, an English teacher at KDPM High School, Chinna Waltair.

‘We want English medium. There are many students who are good at communicating during competitions but lack of English speaking skills proves a dampener. I feel prevention is better than cure. Telugu education is ok now but once I finish my schooling and go to degree college, I cannot understand anything in English and I cannot even get a better job. So our CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision is giving us hope that someday we will also stand equally with the students who are studying in English medium and feel proud”, said Jhansi, Class VIII student at KDPM High School, Chinna Waltair.

For Class VIII student Madhuri, who hails from a poor economic background, the government’s decision is a godsend one as she aims one day to study in the US. “English medium education might be tough for us now, but we have our teachers who can make it easier for us. Now, I feel I can aim for higher studies and make my parents feel proud,” said Madhuri.

Even teachers are positive towards this decision by the government. According to Tirumala Sridevi, a Biology teacher, English medium will help students do projects better. “But teachers should be trained well to teach in English,” opined Sridevi. Parents are also equally happy over the government’s move.

“Because of our poor economic background, my parents sent me to a government school where we were taught in Telugu medium. But, I don’t want my children to suffer the same handicap. So I have admitted my elder son in a private school though I have to pay `20,000 as fee per year. If English medium is introduced in government schools, it will come as a boon to middle and lower middle class people like me,’’ opined K Rayappa, a petty businessman from Veerandrapupalem in Denduluru mandal of West Godavari district.

PK to CM: Rectify your mistake

Pawan Kalyan has said the Jana Sena’s policy is to allow students to study from LKG to PG in Telugu medium. “It is not right to remove Telugu medium completely,” said the party chief on Wednesday. He indicated that it would be the party’s poll plank for the next elections. The Jana Sena chief, who visited Visalandra Book House here, later in the day warned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that all of them will be ruined if they continue to kill Telugu language, culture, and its existence. “The Chief Minister should rectify his mistake,” he stressed