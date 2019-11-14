Vijayawada Municipal Corporation grants Rs 50 lakh loan to cloth, jute bag makers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to ensure complete ban on single-use plastic, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh announced that loans worth Rs 50 lakh will be granted to individuals or firms planning to establish jute and cloth bag manufacturing and distributing units.

“Instant loan along with necessary financial assistance will be provided to such manufacturers. Groups such as DWARCA will be given preference because of their better economic status. Permissions to establish these units will also be given immediately,” said Venkatesh.