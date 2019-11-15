Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan celebrates Children’s Day at Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan celebrated Children’s Day at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion he said, “Children are the builders of the nation’s future and so should be provided with the best quality of education and other necessary facilities.

The future of our country, which is marching towards development and will soon become a big economic power in the world, depends on the children of today’s generation.”

Paying floral tribute to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said that Nehru was a visionary leader and had laid strong foundation for the country during his tenure.