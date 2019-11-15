Skill centre for Vijayawada sub-jail inmates

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide livelihood to jail inmates, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with Senior Citizens Association (SCA) has set up a skill development centre at the sub-jail here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that after imposing a ban on single-use plastic in the city, the demand for cloth and jute bags has increased rapidly among the trading community as well as consumers.

Considering the demand, the civic body with the support of Senior Citizens Association has established a skill development centre to give training to jail inmates for manufacturing jute and cloth bags, he said, adding that women’s self-help groups will be responsible for marketing the goods.

Inspector General of Prisons (IG) G Janardhan has called upon the jail inmates to make use of the opportunity and get themselves trained at the newly launched centre for a better livelihood.

He lauded the efforts of the municipal corporation and Senior Citizens Association for providing financial support to construct a shed in the premises.

After launching the facility, the municipal commissioner along with Janardhan planted saplings and painted the walls of the centre.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation additional commissioner (general) K Sakuntala, project officer Samuel, health officer Babu Srinivasan and other officials were also present.