Home Cities Vijayawada

Skill centre for Vijayawada sub-jail inmates

Prisoners to make jute, cloth bags to tackle plastic menace, SHGs to market the goods

Published: 15th November 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh painting a wall during the inauguration of a skill centre at the sub-jail in Vijayawada on Thursday.

VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh painting a wall during the inauguration of a skill centre at the sub-jail in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide livelihood to jail inmates, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with Senior Citizens Association (SCA) has set up a skill development centre at the sub-jail here on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that after imposing a ban on single-use plastic in the city, the demand for cloth and jute bags has increased rapidly among the trading community as well as consumers.

Considering the demand, the civic body with the support of Senior Citizens Association has established a skill development centre to give training to jail inmates for manufacturing jute and cloth bags, he said, adding that women’s self-help groups will be responsible for marketing the goods.

Inspector General of Prisons (IG) G Janardhan has called upon the jail inmates to make use of the opportunity and get themselves trained at the newly launched centre for a better livelihood. 

He lauded the efforts of the municipal corporation and Senior Citizens Association for providing financial support to construct a shed in the premises.

After launching the facility, the municipal commissioner along with Janardhan planted saplings and painted the walls of the centre.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation additional commissioner (general) K Sakuntala, project officer Samuel, health officer Babu Srinivasan and other officials were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Senior Citizens Association
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp