Tension as police deny nod to Andhra MLA’s counter protest to Naidu's 'Deeksha'

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader and Penamaluru MLA K Parthasarathy on Thursday wanted to stage a counter-protest on Bandar Road here describing TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s deeksha as “a politically motivated and shameless act”. However, the police prevented him from going ahead, stating that no permission was given for the protest.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed for some time as YSRC activists staged a protest demanding police permission.

Parthasarathy, along with his party leaders, took out a rally to Police Commissioner’s office. However, police did not allow the MLA to stage protest citing possible law and order issues.

Later, speaking to media persons, along with party leaders Vasantha Krishna Prasad and K Anil Kumar, the MLA said Naidu’s deeksha was fake and that it had no genuine objective other than gaining political mileage.

The trio accused Naidu of shedding crocodile tears on a non-issue and called the TDP leaders sand Bakasuras.

Pointing out at Blue Frog Mobile Technologies hacking the State government’s Mana Sand portal to create an impression that there is sand scarcity in the State, Parthasarathy alleged the company was close to Naidu during his five-year regime. Vasantha Krishna said there was a delay in the supply of sand due to floods.

“The YSRC government is transparent and the new sand policy envisages curtailment of hoarding of sand. Now the sand hoarders will be jailed for two years,” he said.

TDP leader Devineni Uma had plundered sand reaches across the Krishna river banks and the Green Tribunal imposed a fine on the TDP government for it, Parthasarathy alleged.

Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy lambasted Naidu for politicising sand scarcity issue.

He said thousands of crores worth sand was looted during the TDP regime. “Today the sand availability is increasing, as the floods in most of the water bodies are receding. As on date 1.5 lakh tonnes on an average per day is available and it will be improved in the coming days,” he explained.

Minister said that though well aware of the issue, the TDP chief was staging a drama.