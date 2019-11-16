Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway's Vijayawada division earns Rs 2.18 crore through UTS App

The average number of tickets sold daily through the App, introduced last year, has increased to 4,000 from the previous year’s figure of 1,550.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) earned a handsome amount of Rs 2.18 crore through the UTS smartphone application till the month of October in the current financial year, SCR officials said on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy said, "All rail passengers should support this novel green initiative and avail the benefits of the UTS App in order to boost the ticketing sales. Passengers can avoid long queues at the stations, avail tickets effortlessly through the App and contribute to cleaner and greener environment."

Adding to the statement, Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas appealed to all the rail users to make use of this user-friendly and time-saving mobile application. 

"Maximum number of users will help the government create a cashless digital economy along with aiding in eradicating black money from the system. Even senior citizens can use the App due its simplicity,"added Srinivas.

Users who have created railway wallet (R-Wallet) on the App, are eligible to avail five per cent discount on every recharge, Srinivas stated, adding the facility was the biggest attraction of the UTS. 

The Vijayawada division has been making continuous efforts to promote the application by distributing pamphlets, canvassing, organising workshops and seminars in colleges, and setting up help desk counters at major stations.  The App, developed by the Centre for Railway Information System, was introduced in the suburban sector in 2016. Its services were extended to the entire country in November 2018.

