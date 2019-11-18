Home Cities Vijayawada

Candlelight vigil held in Vijayawada for road accident victims

Speaking on the occasion, the top cop requested the public to follow traffic rules and said most deaths due to road accidents can be prevented by wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials pay homage to victims of road accidents.

Police officials pay homage to victims of road accidents. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding candles, police officials of various wings such as law and order, traffic, armed reserve and home guards took part in a rally and paid homage to the victims of road accidents in order to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday. 

Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who attended as chief guest, flagged off the rally organised at Sarada College near Food Junction on BRTS Road and participated along with the police. 

Speaking on the occasion, the top cop requested the public to follow traffic rules and said most deaths due to road accidents can be prevented by wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers and seat belts, while driving cars.

He further said that more than 300 people have died this year in various road mishaps reported across the city, adding road accidents occur due to rash driving or usage of cell phones, while at the wheel are increasing and strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules. 

“For the past one month, we have conducted enforcement drives on helmet usage, rash driving, driving while using cell phones, loud vehicles and imposed fines. We are going to cancel their licences if they are found violating rules anymore,” the police commissioner said. 

Earlier in the day, traffic police conducted awareness programmes for auto drivers in the city and asked them to obey rules. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao Vijayawada road safety
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp