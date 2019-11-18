Candlelight vigil held in Vijayawada for road accident victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Holding candles, police officials of various wings such as law and order, traffic, armed reserve and home guards took part in a rally and paid homage to the victims of road accidents in order to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday.

Vijayawada city commissioner of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who attended as chief guest, flagged off the rally organised at Sarada College near Food Junction on BRTS Road and participated along with the police.

Speaking on the occasion, the top cop requested the public to follow traffic rules and said most deaths due to road accidents can be prevented by wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers and seat belts, while driving cars.

He further said that more than 300 people have died this year in various road mishaps reported across the city, adding road accidents occur due to rash driving or usage of cell phones, while at the wheel are increasing and strict action will be taken against those violating traffic rules.

“For the past one month, we have conducted enforcement drives on helmet usage, rash driving, driving while using cell phones, loud vehicles and imposed fines. We are going to cancel their licences if they are found violating rules anymore,” the police commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, traffic police conducted awareness programmes for auto drivers in the city and asked them to obey rules.