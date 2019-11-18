Implement old pension scheme: Andhra Pradesh RTC unions to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of various employees’ unions in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have expressed doubts over the merger of the corporation with the State government as there was no assurance during the recent meeting held by the working group over implementing the old pension scheme introduced before 2004.

RTC Employees Union (EU) general secretary P Damodar said that over the years, the RTC employees were receiving a meagre salary and facing severe hardships to meet their family needs.

In this scenario, the employees pinned their hopes on receiving a pension after their retirement on par with the government employees, once the corporation was merged with the State government.

However, there was no assurance from the government in scrapping the existing Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and ensure implementation of the old pension scheme, he said.