Prasadam village volunteer alleges caste discrimination while carrying out government duty

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that some persons discriminated against her because of her caste, Prasadam village volunteer Prameela lodged a complaint with the Patamata police station on Saturday night.

In her complaint, the volunteer alleged that one Sarika Padma, her brother Anpollu Gopi and relatives abused her as she entered their house despite being from a lower caste.

She went to the household to collect family details on government duty.

She alleged that they also threatened to kill her. Her father who came to her rescue was also attacked, she claimed. However, Padma and her family refuted the allegations.

Patamata police is considering it as a public nuisance case and have registered a case under Section 160 of IPC against both the parties.